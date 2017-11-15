WMC5 honors heroes this holiday season - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

WMC5 honors heroes this holiday season

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Mid-south (WMC) -

Do you have a family member currently serving overseas?

We want to honor the servicemen and women in your lives who are having to spend the holidays away from home.

Please send your loved one’s name, rank, branch, hometown, and a picture to salute@wmctv.com.

Be sure to stay tuned during the holidays as WMC Action News 5 honors these heroes for their service and sacrifice during this time of year.

