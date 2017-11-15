15-year-old critically injured in Mississippi hit-and-run - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

15-year-old critically injured in Mississippi hit-and-run

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Fifteen-year-old hit-and-run victim. (Source: Family via Facebook) Fifteen-year-old hit-and-run victim. (Source: Family via Facebook)
PANOLA CO, MS (WMC) -

A 15-year-old is in the hospital after being ran over by a car in Panola County, Mississippi.

The driver of the car sped off after hitting the teen, but he has since been arrested. Panola County investigators identified him as James Sanford. 

The hit-and-run happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Victory Road off Highway 51 in Panola County.

The teen remains at Regional Medical Center in critical condition. His family took to social media asking for prayers.

  Washington Post: Two more women come forward with accusations against Roy Moore

    According to a new article from the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, two more women have come forward with allegations of 'unwanted overtures' from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

  40-year-old killed in crash crash on I-240

    A man was killed in a crash on the interstate late Wednesday night. 

  Data breach reported at Forever 21

    If you've recently used your credit card at Forever 21, you may want to keep an eye on your account.

