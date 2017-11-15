15-year-old critically injured in Mississippi hit-and-run

A 15-year-old is in the hospital after being ran over by a car in Panola County, Mississippi.

The driver of the car sped off after hitting the teen, but he has since been arrested. Panola County investigators identified him as James Sanford.

The hit-and-run happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Victory Road off Highway 51 in Panola County.

The teen remains at Regional Medical Center in critical condition. His family took to social media asking for prayers.

