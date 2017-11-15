Officers participate in ‘No Shave November’ for charity

If you see some rather hairy officers in West Memphis, it's for a good cause.

A spokesperson for West Memphis Police Department said officers are being allowed to grow out their facial hair if they raise $100. The effort is part of No Shave November--an annual campaign designed to raise awareness for men's health issues.

The $100 donations will be given to the "Shop with a Cop" program.

The money raised so far will help 60 children; it's the largest fundraising total the department has ever reached, and there's still time to increase the funds.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is also doing a similar program.

