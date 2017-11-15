20th annual Memphis Christmas Parade held in Whitehaven

Memphis Christmas Parade took over the streets of Whitehaven on Saturday.

The floats began rolling at 10 a.m. on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Southland Mall.

WMC Action News 5's Kontji Anthony was the parade's grand marshal. She and many other WMC5 personalities were in and at the parade.

This was the 20th anniversary of the parade. For 20 years, the parade has promoted schools, community organizations, and businesses in Whitehaven.

The parade is organized by Hazel Moore, aka the Mayor of Whitehaven, and the Academy for Youth Empowerment (AFYE). AFYE works year round to give children a chance to become more positive and productive members of the community.

Miss the parade or want to watch it again? Check out the clips below!

