Memphis Christmas Parade prepares for 20th anniversary

Memphis Christmas Parade will take over the streets of Whitehaven this weekend.

The floats will begin rolling at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 18 on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Southland Mall.

WMC Action News 5's Kontji Anthony will be the parade's grand marshal. She and many other WMC5 personalities will be in and at the parade.

If you can't make it out to see the parade, you can always watch it live on WMC5, on WMCActionNews5.com, or on the WMC Action News 5 app (Apple) (Android).

This is the 20th anniversary of the parade. For 20 years, the parade has promoted schools, community organizations, and businesses in Whitehaven.

The parade is organized by Hazel Moore, aka the Mayor of Whitehaven, and the Academy for Youth Empowerment (AFYE). AFYE works year round to give children a chance to become more positive and productive members of the community.

