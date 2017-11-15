Middle school teacher charged with DUI

A DeSoto County sixth grade science teacher has been charged with DUI.

According to Southaven Police Department, Ashley George is also charged with careless driving and having a controlled substance.

George faced a judge Wednesday and is on administrative leave while police continue to investigate her arrest.

Desoto County Sheriff's Department (DCSD) said George was arrested on Nov. 9.

"Anything we do that's not right, is a bad example for our kids,” resident Dilcy Baker said.



Baker has a niece who attends Desoto Central Middle School, the same school where George teaches. She said she thinks the teacher should be punished but also forgiven.



"I think, just like I say, punish her just like you would you and I if we got caught with that and give her another chance,” Baker said.



According to the school's website, George is a product of Desoto County Schools and Ole Miss.

George was unavailable Wednesday to comment on the charges.



Meanwhile, concerned neighbors said the school should do more to help.



"I think we need more counseling, more help, and we need to do just a harder punishment,” Baker said.

DCSD said that the controlled substance in George's possession was prescription pills.

