Meeting to discuss Memphis Zoo overflow parking to be held Thurs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Meeting to discuss Memphis Zoo overflow parking to be held Thursday night

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A second public meeting to discuss three proposed plans to deal with overflow parking at Memphis Zoo will take place Thursday.

Each plan adds an additional 415 parking spaces and improves traffic around the parking lot.

Powers-Hill Design created these as part of the agreement with Overton Park Conservancy.

City of Memphis is asking for your input before the final plan is announced.

Thursday night's meeting will be held at Trinity United Methodist.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Washington Post: Two more women come forward with accusations against Roy Moore

    Washington Post: Two more women come forward with accusations against Roy Moore

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-11-16 03:16:33 GMT
    Source: WBRCSource: WBRC

    According to a new article from the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, two more women have come forward with allegations of 'unwanted overtures' from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

    More >>

    According to a new article from the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, two more women have come forward with allegations of 'unwanted overtures' from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

    More >>

  • 40-year-old killed in crash crash on I-240

    40-year-old killed in crash crash on I-240

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:40 AM EST2017-11-16 13:40:20 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A man was killed in a crash on the interstate late Wednesday night. 

    More >>

    A man was killed in a crash on the interstate late Wednesday night. 

    More >>

  • Data breach reported at Forever 21

    Data breach reported at Forever 21

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:34 AM EST2017-11-16 13:34:38 GMT
    (Source: Hans Olav Lien)(Source: Hans Olav Lien)

    If you've recently used your credit card at Forever 21, you may want to keep an eye on your account.

    More >>

    If you've recently used your credit card at Forever 21, you may want to keep an eye on your account.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly