Meeting to discuss Memphis Zoo overflow parking to be held Thursday night

A second public meeting to discuss three proposed plans to deal with overflow parking at Memphis Zoo will take place Thursday.

Each plan adds an additional 415 parking spaces and improves traffic around the parking lot.

Powers-Hill Design created these as part of the agreement with Overton Park Conservancy.

City of Memphis is asking for your input before the final plan is announced.

Thursday night's meeting will be held at Trinity United Methodist.

