Bartlett Police Dept. creates new program for families with auti - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Bartlett Police Dept. creates new program for families with autism

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Bartlett Police Dept.) (Source: Bartlett Police Dept.)
BARTLETT, TN (WMC) -

A new program created by Bartlett Police Department is hoping to help families with loved ones who have special needs.

They have created a voluntary registration for anyone with autism after residents talked about the need with police officers.

Emergency first responders would use the registry to help appropriately respond to any call for help.

Registration begins Wednesday and can be done by contacting Bartlett police.

