A look back at wild weather on Thanksgiving Day in Memphis

Thanksgiving Day has brought some wild weather in years past. It’s not looking too wild this year as Ron Childers mentioned in our initial Thanksgiving forecast.

But, there is still a chance it could be quite chilly if one of our long-range models verifies.

Let’s look back over the past five years and compare.

PAST WEATHER - THANKSGIVING DAY – MEMPHIS

2016 – 50s, cloudy and cool

2015 – 70s, sunny

2014 – 40s, sunny

2013 – 40s, sun/clouds

2012 – 70s, sun/clouds

Just looking at the past 5 years, you can see that our weather on Thanksgiving Day (TD) can be all over the map. We have had some warm TD’s, some cold TD’s and some typical TD’s. We have had some extreme weather on TD as well.

EXTREME WEATHER – THANKSGIVING DAY - MEMPHIS

1994 – 70s, tornadoes in Germantown, West Memphis and rural areas of Crocket county.

1980 - 30s, flurries

1981 – 70s, much warmer

1995 – 30s, light snow

This goes to show you, there really is no standard weather on Thanksgiving Day around here in the Mid-South.

One thing to be thankful for this year…we won’t have any extreme weather. If the long-range GFS model (see graphic) is on target, we will likely fall close to or just below average with temps in the 50s to low 60s.

We will update you on specifics as it gets closer. It should be mild for next Wednesday for the busiest travel days of the year.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

