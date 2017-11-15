A look back at wild weather on Thanksgiving Day in Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

A look back at wild weather on Thanksgiving Day in Memphis

By Spencer Denton, Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Thanksgiving Day has brought some wild weather in years past. It’s not looking too wild this year as Ron Childers mentioned in our initial Thanksgiving forecast.

But, there is still a chance it could be quite chilly if one of our long-range models verifies.

Let’s look back over the past five years and compare.

PAST WEATHER - THANKSGIVING DAY – MEMPHIS

2016 – 50s, cloudy and cool
2015 – 70s, sunny
2014 – 40s, sunny
2013 – 40s, sun/clouds
2012 – 70s, sun/clouds

Just looking at the past 5 years, you can see that our weather on Thanksgiving Day (TD) can be all over the map. We have had some warm TD’s, some cold TD’s and some typical TD’s. We have had some extreme weather on TD as well.

EXTREME WEATHER – THANKSGIVING DAY - MEMPHIS

1994 – 70s, tornadoes in Germantown, West Memphis and rural areas of Crocket county.
1980 -  30s, flurries
1981 – 70s, much warmer
1995 – 30s, light snow

This goes to show you, there really is no standard weather on Thanksgiving Day around here in the Mid-South.

One thing to be thankful for this year…we won’t have any extreme weather. If the long-range GFS model (see graphic) is on target, we will likely fall close to or just below average with temps in the 50s to low 60s.

We will update you on specifics as it gets closer. It should be mild for next Wednesday for the busiest travel days of the year.

Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Washington Post: Two more women come forward with accusations against Roy Moore

    Washington Post: Two more women come forward with accusations against Roy Moore

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-11-16 03:16:33 GMT
    Source: WBRCSource: WBRC

    According to a new article from the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, two more women have come forward with allegations of 'unwanted overtures' from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

    More >>

    According to a new article from the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, two more women have come forward with allegations of 'unwanted overtures' from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

    More >>

  • 40-year-old killed in crash crash on I-240

    40-year-old killed in crash crash on I-240

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:40 AM EST2017-11-16 13:40:20 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A man was killed in a crash on the interstate late Wednesday night. 

    More >>

    A man was killed in a crash on the interstate late Wednesday night. 

    More >>

  • Data breach reported at Forever 21

    Data breach reported at Forever 21

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:34 AM EST2017-11-16 13:34:38 GMT
    (Source: Hans Olav Lien)(Source: Hans Olav Lien)

    If you've recently used your credit card at Forever 21, you may want to keep an eye on your account.

    More >>

    If you've recently used your credit card at Forever 21, you may want to keep an eye on your account.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly