Trash pickup changes for Thanksgiving week

The City of Memphis will be making changes to trash pickup next week.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday pickups are staying the same.

But Thursday and Friday customers will have to wait until Saturday to have their bins picked up.

For Inland Waste Solutions customers, Thursday pickup will be on Friday, and Friday pickups are pushed to Saturday.

For more details, visit the city’s website here.

