MLGW shuts down Pay Station kiosks, releases app

Memphis Light, Gas, and Water customers who are used to paying their bills at the Pay Station kiosk will need to find a new method after security concerns took the Pay Stations offline.

"I usually come up here and pay it through the kiosk," MLGW customer Kyra Carter said.

TIO Networks operates kiosks in four of MLGW's community offices and at more than 300 locations throughout Shelby County.

You may remember back in July when a kiosk glitch stirred social media rumors former Grizzlies player Zach Randolph was paying off bills.

But this week, MLGW announced the kiosks are out of service. TIO Networks announced on their website that operations were suspended after the discovery of "security vulnerabilities."

Some MLGW customers say the kiosk being down is a major inconvenience.

"The kiosk makes it more readily available for everybody, so it's going to affect them," MLGW customer Elton Cummings said.

But there are other ways to pay. You can go to one of the 5 community offices, visit MLGW-authorized pay agents operated by Firstech, pay online, over the phone, or download the new MLGW app.

"I guess we are in a digital age so the app will help," Carter said.

The MLGW app is supported on both Apple and Android phones and is free to download.

"It's probably really convenient because I can just pay out my account," Carter said.

And to pay your bill on the app, all you need is the telephone number associated with the account and the last four numbers of their social security number or their 16-digit account number.

As of right now, there is no word on when the kiosks will be back in operation.

