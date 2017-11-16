Dense fog advisory issued for Mid-South

A dense fog advisory is in effect in the Mid-South for Thursday morning.

The advisory will run through 9 a.m.

Visibility is cut down to less than 1/4 mile.

Morning commuters will need to give themselves extra time on the roads.

Be sure to use your low beams when driving.

The fog will clear by late morning; the sun will then come out for the afternoon.

