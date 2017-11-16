40-year-old killed in crash crash on I-240 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

40-year-old killed in crash crash on I-240

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was killed in a crash on the interstate late Wednesday night. 

It happened on I-240 as the driver was traveling eastbound from Millbranch Road.

Memphis police said the driver lost control of the vehicle before it veered across two lanes and into a grass median, hitting a TDOT sign. The car caught on fire after hitting the sign.

According to police, several witnesses pulled the driver, 40-year-old Rodney Branch, from the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames.

They tried to save him, but were unsuccessful.

Branch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Washington Post: Two more women come forward with accusations against Roy Moore

    Washington Post: Two more women come forward with accusations against Roy Moore

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-11-16 03:16:33 GMT
    Source: WBRCSource: WBRC

    According to a new article from the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, two more women have come forward with allegations of 'unwanted overtures' from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

    More >>

    According to a new article from the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, two more women have come forward with allegations of 'unwanted overtures' from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

    More >>

  • Data breach reported at Forever 21

    Data breach reported at Forever 21

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:34 AM EST2017-11-16 13:34:38 GMT
    (Source: Hans Olav Lien)(Source: Hans Olav Lien)

    If you've recently used your credit card at Forever 21, you may want to keep an eye on your account.

    More >>

    If you've recently used your credit card at Forever 21, you may want to keep an eye on your account.

    More >>

  • Early morning house fire near Orange Mound

    Early morning house fire near Orange Mound

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:33 AM EST2017-11-16 13:33:45 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Crews were working to battle a house fire early Thursday morning.

    More >>

    Crews were working to battle a house fire early Thursday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly