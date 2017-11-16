40-year-old killed in crash crash on I-240

A man was killed in a crash on the interstate late Wednesday night.

It happened on I-240 as the driver was traveling eastbound from Millbranch Road.

Memphis police said the driver lost control of the vehicle before it veered across two lanes and into a grass median, hitting a TDOT sign. The car caught on fire after hitting the sign.

According to police, several witnesses pulled the driver, 40-year-old Rodney Branch, from the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames.

They tried to save him, but were unsuccessful.

Branch was pronounced dead at the scene.

