Early morning house fire near Orange Mound

According to a new article from the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, two more women have come forward with allegations of 'unwanted overtures' from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.More >>
A random act of kindness is going viral after a Walmart cashier helped a customer count the change to pay for his items.More >>
Fake money is popping up at businesses across the Mid-South. In one case, the suspects managed to use the funny money at one restaurant at least three times in two days.More >>
Police are looking for 40-year-old Demarcus Moss, who is accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old in September after they got into a fight.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office and Memphis Police Department busted three men and a woman believed to be involved in a car theft ring.More >>
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that 17-year-old Dwan Wakefield has been given a $275,000 bond.More >>
The psychopathic State Hospital escapee who spurred a nationwide manhunt before being caught in California says he prays for the woman he killed every day.More >>
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors now say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.More >>
