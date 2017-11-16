Early morning house fire near Orange Mound - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Early morning house fire near Orange Mound

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Crews worked to battle a house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire started at a home on Rozelle Street and Southern Avenue. 

The home was vacant at the time. 

Investigators are still working to find a possible cause. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly