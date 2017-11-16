Neighbors shocked after 4 busted in car theft ring

The weapons recovered from the bust. (Source: MPD)

Electronics, weapons, and other items recovered by police. (Source: MPD)

Shelby County Sheriff's Office and Memphis Police Department busted three men and a woman believed to be involved in a car theft ring.

Officers served a search warrant at a home on Bayliss Avenue in the Nutbush area. When police showed up, though, they got more than expected.

Police initially went to the house to investigate an auto burglary suspect.

They ended up arresting four people and confiscating multiple weapons, and what police called a "massive" number of tools, vehicle stereos, electronics and over $14,000 in cash, all believed taken from vehicle burglaries in Memphis and Shelby County.

The items were stolen from at least five different locations.

Willie Matthews, Sr., 55, a convicted felon, is charged with possessing a firearm and theft of property. He’s known in the neighborhood as “Mr. Willie.”

Willie Matthews, Jr., 28, is also a convicted felon and charged with possessing a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle, and theft of property.

Jeovanie Taylor, 29, is charged with theft of property.

Antowine Rogers, 21, is charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of bail conditions, and theft of property.

Neighbors were shocked and surprised when they learned that police busted up a theft ring in their neighborhood.

"I come to sit out in my rocking chair and I happened to look up and said I haven't seen so many cops in my life," said Tammy, who didn't want to give her last name.Tammy said police were on her residential street near the intersection of Salem Street and Bayliss Avenue, a place with a lot of families and children.

"They were parked every which way through here,” Tammy said.

Neighbors said the man known as Mr. Willie is a mechanic. Deatrice Paige said she wanted to sell him more furniture because she is moving.

"Very, very shocked,” she said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.