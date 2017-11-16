Data breach reported at Forever 21 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Data breach reported at Forever 21

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
If you've recently used your credit card at Forever 21, you may want to keep an eye on your account. 

The retailer said unauthorized users may have gained access to the company's payment systems.

This breach could have potentially exposed the credit card information of customers between March and October of this year. 

They could not say which stores were effected, but they are investigating the situation.

