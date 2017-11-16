Police body cam captures explosion in California - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police body cam captures explosion in California

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Indio PD) (Source: Indio PD)
(NBC NEWS) -

Newly released body camera video of a gas explosion shows just how dangerous a routine call can be for first responders.

Police say they were responding to reports of a gas leak when a California duplex exploded.

In the video, you can see the fireball engulf the home.

The homeowner was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died. 

According to police, the officer caught in the flames continued assisting nearby residents in evacuating, despite suffering second degree burns. 

