Rush hour road rage leads to shooting on Hacks Cross

A road rage shooting caused chaos at a busy Shelby County intersection right at rush hour Thursday morning.

The dispute on Hacks Cross Road sent one man to the hospital with two gunshot wounds.

The bullets flew around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Hacks Cross and Holmes. The investigation shut down Hacks Cross and tied up traffic for a while.



Investigators said two men were driving north on Hacks Cross. One man was in a white SUV, and the other in a white sedan.

They then engaged in some type of back and forth, possibly a dispute over the road narrowing.

Once the two got to an area near Holmes, they both pulled over and got out.

The man in the car had a gun and investigators said he fired at the SUV's driver when that man reached into his pocket.



The SUV's driver drove back south on Hacks Cross after being shot. Olive Branch officers saw him and pulled him over.

He'd been shot in the hand and the leg and was taken to Regional Medical Center.



The man who fired the gun stayed at the scene and was questioned by investigators.

Earle Farrell, PIO for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, said the man told them he was defending himself and actually told the man he shot to stay put.



“There is no good outcome of road rage,” Farrell said



The violent encounter is something authorities said you can take a lesson from: nothing in traffic is worth taking this far.



“Don't escalate it, don't get involved with it, if they act like they think you cut in front of them or something just back off and wave off, don't even try to make eye contact, just get away from them and drop back in traffic,” Farrell said.

