School evacuated due to leak in science lab

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Kingsbury High School was evacuated Thursday morning due to a strange smell at the school.

Shelby County Schools said a valve in the science lab was leaking, but it has since been repaired.

Memphis Fire Department and MLGW determined the school to be safe, so students and faculty were allowed back inside to resume classes.

