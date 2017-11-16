Train hits, kills person in Millington

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in Millington.

Scott Thorpe, 51, was struck at the Navy Road railroad crossing before 9 a.m., according to Millington's Public Safety Department.

Investigators said all on-coming train warning devices on the tracks and on the train were functioning properly.

A witness said the person disregarded the on-coming train warnings, tried to rush across, but stumbled. The witness said someone tried to save the man, but had to run away or else be hit too.

The train that hit Thorpe was carrying freight. It was on a major north-south route between New Orleans and Chicago.

