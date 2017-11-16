The Flamin' Hot Cheetos turkey is here to spice up Thanksgiving - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
The ranch turkey (Source: Reynolds Kitchen) The ranch turkey (Source: Reynolds Kitchen)
If you're looking for a nontraditional turkey this year, there's a new recipe sweeping the internet you may want to try.

Reynolds Kitchen released a series of recipes featuring chip-covered "flavor blasted" turkeys--just in time for Thanksgiving.

Front and center is their Flamin' Hot Cheetos turkey.

The Cheetos are crushed up and coated around the outside of the turkey.

Seriously, take a look at this bad boy:

Reynolds doesn't stop there.

They have a recipe for a Cool Ranch Doritos turkey and Funyuns turkey.

The perfect recipe for snack heads!

Click here to check out the recipes.

