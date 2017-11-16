FIRST ALERT: Storms possible on Saturday

A cold front will arrive in the Mid-South on Saturday and bring us showers and some storms in the forecast.

While it is not looking like a complete washout for our Saturday, we are looking at periods of showers along with some thunderstorms through the day with gusty wind and heavy downpours.

With rain showers possible during the morning, outdoor events, such as the Whitehaven Christmas Parade or the Memphis Tigers game, you need to remember to pack the rain gear as you could see some showers and thunderstorms pass. The Ole Miss game later Saturday afternoon has a better chance to avoid the rain, as the storm system is expected have cleared the area by Saturday evening.

TIMING: Light showers will start late in the morning and rain will gradually become widespread by noon. Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off for most of the afternoon. Rain will be possible through 3 p.m. along the front, but we will start clearing out after that. Cloud cover will gradually clear during the evening and it will be sunny by Sunday morning.

THREATS: The main threats will be heavy rain and lightning along. Rainfall totals will be around a quarter of an inch with locally higher amounts. There will be a very low threat for strong storms, but a few of them could produce gusty winds.

SUNDAY: Skies will clear and weather will be much cooler as we push into Sunday. Highs will only warm into the 50s with mostly sunny skies. So if you are planning any yard work this weekend, you may want to wait to wait until Sunday.

