SCS officials participate in 'Educator for a day'

The United Education Association of Shelby County organized 'Educator for a Day' where community members were able to briefly step into the shoes of a Mid-South teacher Thursday.

Members with the UEA said it's part of American Education week, which has been nationally celebrated for 96 years. This was the first time they said it was celebrated in Memphis.

"I thought it was a good time to get involved. So, we could invited the community to see what's going on in public education," said Tikeila Recker, UEA president.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson stepped into the classroom at Belle Forest Community School. SCS board member Chris Caldwell helped students advance in reading at LaRose Elementary. He said it was way for them to experience first hand how their decisions in meetings affect lessons in the classrooms.

"Then we really start to understand what they have to go through in a day and better understand how we can better support them in ways that are meaningful," Caldwell said.

It was also a way for parents to get involved. Daryl Leven said his 14-year-old is at East High School but speaking to second graders was still an opportunity to make a difference in the future for our city.

"I think in order for us to have a better society and a more positive society we all have to get in and really help out and be part of the solution versus just talking about the issues that we have," Leven said.

American Education Week ends on November 17th.

