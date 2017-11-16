Teen arrested for high school shooting threat

A 16-year-old wound up in custody after posting a threat to social media.

The teen is a student at Arlington High School.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said he posted a picture of a rifle threatening anyone who went to school Thursday.

Deputies went to the high school and arrested the student. He did not have a weapon with him at the school.

The student was charged with reckless endangerment and taken to Juvenile Court.

The photo had Arlington High School on edge.

In it, you can see a rifle with the words "Don't come to school tomorrow," and it was posted to social media.



"We were all shook,” said senior Charlie Spencer.



Investigators said it was intended as a prank by the student.



School officials released a statement about the incident, saying in part:



"The student responsible will be disciplined by school administration according to district policy. The student also faces any legal ramifications deemed appropriate by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department."



Meanwhile, at Arlington High, we noticed extra patrols in the area. Students said they were concerned.



"I actually know him so I was kind of surprised,” said one student.

"I just thought, ya know, a lot of crazy people,” said another student. “It's not the first time this schools been threatening like this."



Students said school administrators eased their concerns throughout the day, reassuring them, everything was under control.

Many said they're happy it turned out to be a hoax.



"I'm feeling pretty happy with what our fellow students came to do and they told teachers who should of known,” said one student.

