Former MHP trooper memorialized on I-55

Mississippi Highway Patrol dedicated a stretch of Interstate 55 to a fallen trooper.

A new highway memorial marker is up in DeSoto County, honoring trooper Bobby "Bubba" Wells.

Wells was killed June 27, 1995 while he was on duty. Wells was conducting a traffic stop on I-55 when a passing car crashed into him.

Wells and other first responders killed while doing their jobs have been the motivation behind the increased awareness surrounding "move over" laws in the Mid-South.

The marker honoring Wells can be seen by drivers traveling northbound on I-55 near the rest area in DeSoto County.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.