VIDEO: Driver nearly runs over officer, smashes cruiser

A driver smashed into a Memphis Police Department cruiser and nearly hit an officer Wednesday night.

Officers responded to reports of suspicious activity at the On Ur Way gas station at the intersection of Bellevue Boulevard and Jackson Avenue.

The officers found a vehicle with Texas plates. After talking with the people in the car, officers put one of them in the back of the police cruiser.

That's when the stop turned dangerous.

The driver of the car, later identified as Khare Johnson, pulled forward slightly, running over an officer's foot; he then throws the car in reverse, ramming the MPD cruiser.

An officer standing next to the cruiser had to leap onto the top of the cruiser to avoid being hit and pinned between the two vehicles.

Johnson then throws the car into drive and speeds off, clipping another vehicle as he drives onto the sidewalk and escapes back onto the main road.

Johnson drove off and has not been seen since.

He even left his two daughters inside the gas station. Officers contacted their mother, who came to the gas station to pick them up.

Johnson has a long history of criminal activity including several arrests for illegal drugs, an arrest for aggravated assault, and a DUI charge.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.