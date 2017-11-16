Arrests lead to 16 percent drop in crime in parts of West Memphis

A police operation that's only been active for nine months is already making a serious cut into crime.

Some of West Memphis' most notorious criminal offenders are now serving federal time.

The criminals were busted on firearms charges and nabbed by West Memphis investigators whose new DETER program hones in on repeat criminals and violent neighborhoods.



“There's several offenders on that list that we were receiving calls on every day for some type of criminal activity particularly gun crimes,” West Memphis Police Department Captain Joe Baker said.



These men were sought for years, and they're now off the street.

Captain Joe Baker said the impact is already showing in the city's crime stats. Crime in one of the department's DETER areas is down more than 16 percent after these arrests.



“Everett Mack, who is one of our top offenders on there, he did actually spend much of his time in our DETER corridor,” Baker said.



Plus, this is only the beginning of the arrests according to Baker.



“No doubt having them gone makes a difference in the quality of life in the neighborhoods where they were doing most of their business,” Baker said.



Investigators have their eyes on other well-known infamous offenders.

While the DETER program is still in its infancy, the department said these arrests are proof of the success of the program.

