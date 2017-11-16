What we are working on Thursday afternoon

Good afternoon,

Weather

The rest of the day will feature sun with a few clouds and highs in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will jump into the 70s on Friday and wind gusts could reach 30 mph by afternoon and evening.

AFTERNOON: Sun, a few clouds. Winds: NE 5-10. High: 63.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 47.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely by late morning into the afternoon on Saturday and will track east through early evening. A few strong storms are possible with lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds, mainly in west Tennessee. However, severe chances are very low. It won't rain all day, but keep the rain gear handy if you have outdoor plans. Highs will be in the 60s. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

4 p.m. headline

Police say a ROAD RAGE incident ended in gunfire on a major Shelby County road...the reason investigators say they aren't sure if charges will be filed in the case.

5 p.m. headline

Caught on camera...an MPD officer forced to go to great lengths to avoid being struck by a fleeing car. Chris Luther breaks down the shocking incident, including what led up to the chaos.

6 p.m. headline

A student ARRESTED at a Shelby County high school after a social media post. Arianna Poindexter shows us the contents of the post in question and has reaction from students and parents.

Trending stories

1. Suicide or murder? The mysterious death of a Wynne, AR woman

2. Train hits, kills person in Millington

3. Shots fired before crash on Hacks Cross

4. 19-year-old stands trial for hair weave triple murder

5. Lawyer explains Harbor Town murder charges

