What we are working on Thursday afternoon

Weather
The rest of the day will feature sun with a few clouds and highs in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will jump into the 70s on Friday and wind gusts could reach 30 mph by afternoon and evening.
AFTERNOON: Sun, a few clouds. Winds: NE 5-10. High: 63.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 47.
WEEKEND WEATHER: Showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely by late morning into the afternoon on Saturday and will track east through early evening. A few strong storms are possible with lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds, mainly in west Tennessee. However, severe chances are very low. It won't rain all day, but keep the rain gear handy if you have outdoor plans. Highs will be in the 60s. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Meteorologist Spencer Denton has your full 7-day forecast here: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/weather
4 p.m. headline
Police say a ROAD RAGE incident ended in gunfire on a major Shelby County road...the reason investigators say they aren't sure if charges will be filed in the case.
5 p.m. headline
Caught on camera...an MPD officer forced to go to great lengths to avoid being struck by a fleeing car. Chris Luther breaks down the shocking incident, including what led up to the chaos.
6 p.m. headline
A student ARRESTED at a Shelby County high school after a social media post. Arianna Poindexter shows us the contents of the post in question and has reaction from students and parents.
Trending stories
1. Suicide or murder? The mysterious death of a Wynne, AR woman
2. Train hits, kills person in Millington
3. Shots fired before crash on Hacks Cross
4. 19-year-old stands trial for hair weave triple murder
5. Lawyer explains Harbor Town murder charges
Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings issued a stern warning to Memphians to keep their belongings safe when putting them in their cars.More >>
Mid-South veterans packed Tiger Lane on Friday morning for a Thanksgiving food giveaway. It’s the first year for the event that likely will become an annual tradition.More >>
University of Memphis opened the doors in its new basketball practice facility.More >>
Memphis is beginning to look a lot like a city honoring a king.More >>
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced a 44-year-old man was indicted on first-degree murder charges for the death of a 69-year-old woman in Whitehaven.More >>
Dr. Sergio Canavero said the transplant of a healthy body to a human head would take place in China because the U.S. and Europe would not allow it.More >>
The 8-year-old’s four siblings witnessed their sister and mother running into the burning motor home.More >>
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >>
A Hartselle woman is charged with child abuse after investigators said they discovered her children were living in "deplorable" conditions. One investigator described it as a "house of horrors."More >>
The civil rights leader said that his father also had the disease.More >>
A 14-year-old boy faces a murder charge for stabbing and killing his 17-year-old sister, according to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Montgomery District Judge Troy Massey said Friday he was, “stunned by the brutality” involved in the murder of 92-year-old Mary Lou Gedel.More >>
It can be a bit startling, to get an incoming call from your own number and see your own photo staring back at you. But if you get a call like this, the safest thing to do is not pick up.More >>
Fingerlings are officially the hottest toy for the 2017 holiday season, but one mother has a warning if you plan to purchase your gifts online.More >>
The county district attorney says having the F-word-laden sticker is not a crime, and he would not take up the case.More >>
