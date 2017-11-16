School starts fundraiser to pay for burial of 10-year-old

A 10-year-old who was shot and killed Monday has been identified, and Memphis Police Department is now searching for three cars seen driving through the shooting scene.

Shelby County Schools is collecting money to help a family bury a 10-year-old boy.

Richard Jordan III was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting Monday.

Jordan was a fifth-grader at Alton Elementary School. Grief counselors have been at the school all week to help students deal with the emotions of losing a classmate and friend.

"The child had been at that school since pre-K, so it was a child that literally, at the end of the day--I found out--would come to the office to give the office staff a hug or make sure he would come by to tell everyone good morning, so his presence was very prominent," SCS Family and School Support team member Dr. Cynthia Mitchell said.

But in addition to the emotional distress, Jordan's family is also facing financial distress.

"The one thing I didn't want her to have to think about is burial or expenses that they didn't even anticipate incurring," Mitchell said.

Mitchell worked with school leaders to figure out how the school could best reach out a helping hand to the family.

"In finding out that there was a need around the actual burial, we saw it was befitting as that was the place that we could offer additional support," Mitchell said.

SCS partnered with School Seed for an online fundraiser. All funds donated will go directly to the funeral home to pay for buying Jordan.

"Even if it's something as simple as he needs a suit, I mean that would be provided," Mitchell said of the funds.

Jordan's funeral will take place Saturday, November 25 at noon at N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home on South Parkway.

If you would like to donate to support funeral expenses for Jordan, click here.

