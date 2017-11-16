Nurses learn how to better assist sexual assault survivors

Nurses in Southaven, Mississippi, learned how to better assist sexual assault survivors.

The training session took place Thursday at Baptist DeSoto Hospital.

Nurses are already well-versed in how to treat the medical complications that sexual assault survivors are forced to deal with, but Thursday's training helped them better serve survivors in other aspects of living through a sexual assault.

The nurses learned the ins and outs of sexual assault laws in Mississippi. They also learned how to serve as a witness in legal proceedings related to sexual assaults.

"This is a patient population that is reluctant to come forward," Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault representative Shalotta Sharp said. "They are scared and traumatized and as medical professionals, we need to recognize that."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.