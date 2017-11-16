Tourism data provides insights for making Memphis a can't miss destination

An innovative new way to analyze and improve tourism could soon pay dividends for Memphis.

A year ago, Memphis became the first city to agree to use new phone location data from Arrivalist. The data is supposed to provide insight into visitors' behavior that will help city leaders optimize the city.

"Tell where they're coming from, how they're getting here, and once they get here, where they're going," Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau member Kevin Kern said. "This is definitely a new tool, and it's a groundbreaking leading edge tool for the travel and tourism industry, and we're on the cutting edge collecting that data."

For the first time, Memphis Tourism Think Tank members met Thursday to begin looking at the data that's been collected.

Early results from the data show that 64 percent of visitors come to Memphis for music, and 20 percent of Memphis visitors said the delicious food is the most remarkable thing about the city.

Dallas, Chicago, and Houston are the cities where most Memphis tourist come from.

"What I think it does is take the guesswork out of where our visitors come from," Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson said. "It also takes the guesswork out of where we're advertising and where we're reaching these potential visitors from out of town."

Batterson said the data could help businesses in Memphis reach future visitors and lure them to the city.

City leaders said the Memphis Tourism Think Tank is just one of the ways tourism leaders are working together to make our city a stronger international location for people to come enjoy.

