Zoo Lights set to dazzle again at Memphis Zoo

Memphis Zoo Lights will return for yet another beautiful season!

The annual show has been repeatedly nominated as one of the best zoo light displays in the country. This year, the show is sure to be even better than ever before.

The show kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with Meteorologist Brittney Bryant at the zoo to help kick off this year's Zoo Lights.

The show runs through December 30 on select days. Click here for the official schedule.

The show runs from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and costs $7 for zoo members and $9 for nonmembers.

