Habitat for Humanity ReStore closing until next year

The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis ReStore will temporarily close starting next week.

The store on Winchester Road will be closed from November 22 until January 12, 2018, to be refurbished.

Before the store closes there will be a pre-holiday sale to help make room to clean, reorganize and put out donations collected over the holidays.

The donations center will remain open through the refurbishing project.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.