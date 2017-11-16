Monday @10: Kids are getting addicted to porn at younger ages

Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.

"I was addicted to pornography and by 18 I ended up in rehab," said Breanne, who shared her story with FightTheNewDrug.com.

Those experts said children make up one of the biggest audiences watching online porn in 2017. They're also becoming the biggest group of porn addicts--some as young as 11 years old.

With the immediate access and temptation at your fingertips, pornography is hard to avoid, but not completely impossible.

