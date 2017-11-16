Receive $15 turkey voucher for donating blood

Looking for a way to save more than just money this Thanksgiving?

Lifeblood is giving away $15 vouchers for turkey or ham in exchange for a blood donation.

If you donate between November 20-22 at a Lifeblood donor center, you'll receive the $15 gift card to Holiday Deli and Company.

Donors must be at least 16 years old and in good health.

Lifeblood said donations are even more important during the holidays when supplies tend to dwindle as more people travel and take vacations.

