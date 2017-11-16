Escaped murder suspect now on TBI’s Most Wanted list - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Escaped murder suspect now on TBI’s Most Wanted list

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Antoine Adams (Source: Marshall County) Antoine Adams (Source: Marshall County)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An escapee with Memphis ties has made the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Top 10 Most Wanted list. 

Antoine Adams escaped from a Marshall County, Mississippi Jail earlier this month.  He was being held for a murder in Slayden, Mississippi. 

He's also wanted for murder and aggravated robbery in Shelby County. 

Adams is considered armed and dangerous

There's a $2,500 reward for his arrest.

If you see him call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

