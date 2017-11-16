Escaped murder suspect now on TBI’s Most Wanted list

An escapee with Memphis ties has made the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Antoine Adams escaped from a Marshall County, Mississippi Jail earlier this month. He was being held for a murder in Slayden, Mississippi.

He's also wanted for murder and aggravated robbery in Shelby County.

Adams is considered armed and dangerous.

There's a $2,500 reward for his arrest.

If you see him call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

