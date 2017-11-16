Police find more than 80 lbs. of marijuana at man’s home

A Memphis man was arrested after police found more than 80 pounds of marijuana at his home.

Police say they received a complaint about drug activity in the 4000 block of Buttermilk Drive.

Officers surveyed the area and witnessed Melvin Tamayo, 44, leave the house with two duffle bags containing 10 pounds of marijuana.

Police obtained a search warrant and confiscated 84 pounds of marijuana and $10,000 in cash from the residence.

Tamayo was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver, and/or sell marijuana.

