Police find more than 90 lbs. of marijuana at man’s home

A Memphis man was arrested after police found more than 90 pounds of marijuana at his home.

A.L. Robertson saw a lot of police in the neighborhood Wednesday but thought officers were investigating a break-in.



"There was a patrol car right there,” Robertson said. “Then they had a few this side and that side and they were unmarked."8:00:38



Undercover officers were watching the house where Melvin and Yolanda Tomayo live. At one point they walked out of the house with two duffle bags, got in Tomayo's truck, and left.

Police stopped them for speeding and smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana. A canine was brought in and hit on the duffle bags.

Officers found 10 pounds of marijuana in the bags and more than $1,400.



"That's shocking. That's shocking."8:06:50



Even more shocking is that the Tomayo's sang like canaries, ratting themselves out and telling officers there were 40 more pounds of marijuana at the house.

Officers searched the house and found more than 90 pounds of marijuana all over the house, along with almost $4,000 in cash.



Melvin was charged with possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell, speeding and no driver's license.



No one wanted to talk at the house.



Neighbors said they never suspected a thing.



"It's extremely quiet on that end of this street,” said neighbor Sherrie Taylor. “I don't hear anything on that end."

