Suspect in teen’s September murder sought by police

Police need your help locating a murder suspect.

They are looking for 40-year-old Demarcus Moss, who is accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old in September after they got into a fight.

Police were close to taking Moss into custody when they spotted him on Elvis Presley and Bellevue on Thursday, but he took off on foot.

If you see Moss or know where he is you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

