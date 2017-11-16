Walmart employee's act of kindness goes viral

Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings issued a stern warning to Memphians to keep their belongings safe when putting them in their cars.More >>
Mid-South veterans packed Tiger Lane on Friday morning for a Thanksgiving food giveaway. It’s the first year for the event that likely will become an annual tradition.More >>
University of Memphis opened the doors in its new basketball practice facility.More >>
Memphis is beginning to look a lot like a city honoring a king.More >>
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced a 44-year-old man was indicted on first-degree murder charges for the death of a 69-year-old woman in Whitehaven.More >>
Dr. Sergio Canavero said the transplant of a healthy body to a human head would take place in China because the U.S. and Europe would not allow it.More >>
The 8-year-old’s four siblings witnessed their sister and mother running into the burning motor home.More >>
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >>
A Hartselle woman is charged with child abuse after investigators said they discovered her children were living in "deplorable" conditions. One investigator described it as a "house of horrors."More >>
The civil rights leader said that his father also had the disease.More >>
A 14-year-old boy faces a murder charge for stabbing and killing his 17-year-old sister, according to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Montgomery District Judge Troy Massey said Friday he was, “stunned by the brutality” involved in the murder of 92-year-old Mary Lou Gedel.More >>
It can be a bit startling, to get an incoming call from your own number and see your own photo staring back at you. But if you get a call like this, the safest thing to do is not pick up.More >>
Fingerlings are officially the hottest toy for the 2017 holiday season, but one mother has a warning if you plan to purchase your gifts online.More >>
The county district attorney says having the F-word-laden sticker is not a crime, and he would not take up the case.More >>
