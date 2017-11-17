Tigers' Wyndham ready for challenge of SMU offense

The Memphis Tigers have the opportunity to clinch the American West on Saturday with a win over SMU.

But that's easier said than done. The Mustangs bring one of the best passing attacks in the AAC, and can also run the ball well.

SMU quarterback Ben Hicks is 2nd in the conference in passing yards, only behind Memphis QB Riley Ferguson.

The Mustangs also have the conference leader in receiving yards in Trey Quinn.

The good news for the Tigers--players like defensive back Tito Wyndham are excited for the opportunity to face an elite offense.

"I want you to throw it my way," Wyndham said. "Like, I want that attention. I want the game hype to be like that. I love that. I don't run from it. I just think it's gonna be a good game. I'm not running from it."

Tigers-SMU kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

