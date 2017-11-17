Man found unfit for trial over Ten Commandments destruction

Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings issued a stern warning to Memphians to keep their belongings safe when putting them in their cars.More >>
Mid-South veterans packed Tiger Lane on Friday morning for a Thanksgiving food giveaway. It’s the first year for the event that likely will become an annual tradition.More >>
University of Memphis opened the doors in its new basketball practice facility.More >>
Memphis is beginning to look a lot like a city honoring a king.More >>
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced a 44-year-old man was indicted on first-degree murder charges for the death of a 69-year-old woman in Whitehaven.More >>
