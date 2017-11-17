Robbers storm into Midtown Little Caesars - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Robbers storm into Midtown Little Caesars

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Midtown pizza place.

The robbery happened at Little Caesars on Union Avenue, near Florence Street, around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Two teens reportedly stormed into the business with rifles and robbed it.

Minutes later, police caught the suspects' car at the corner of Peabody Avenue and McLean Boulevard.

At least one person was taken into the back of a police car.

It's unclear what, if any, charges they will face.

