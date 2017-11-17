Firefighter falls from moving truck - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Firefighter falls from moving truck

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis firefighter is recovering at the hospital after falling from a moving fire truck.

The accident happened Thursday on Overton Crossing in Frayser.

MFD Lt. Wayne Cook said the fireman is in serious condition but is alert.

It's unclear exactly how the firefighter fell.

