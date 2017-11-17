Memphis Zoo celebrates holiday with return of Zoo Lights, skating rink

Memphis Zoo is set to open their ice rink ahead of the annual Zoo Lights for the holiday season.

The ice skating rink is set to open Friday night and will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at $6 per person.

Zoo Lights runs from November 17 to December 30. The event has been nominated as one of the best in the country.

The show runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. for $7 for zoo members and $9 for non-members. The price is separate from zoo admission price.

This year, you'll see the return of the 90-foot LED ferris wheel, Santa in his shop, and thousands of LED holiday lights.

