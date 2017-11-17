Downtown road closures prepare Memphis for MLK50

Memphis is beginning to look a lot like a city honoring a king.

Saturday some downtown streets will be temporarily closed for the installation of MLK50 commemorative banners on overhead pedestrian bridges.

City crews will close Front Street between Poplar Avenue and Adams Avenue at the pedestrian bridge to Mud Island between 7:30 am. and 11:30 a.m.

The other street closure will be Riverside Drive between W. Georgia Avenue and Beale Street over Riverside Drive at the pedestrian bridge between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

City workers, tourists and residents will have access to the City Hall parking garage, Tom Lee Park, and South Bluffs.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.