Man indicted for murder of 69-year-old woman

Sherlain Rowe (L) was found murdered in Whitehaven, according to MPD. (Source: Family)

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced a 44-year-old man was indicted on first-degree murder charges for the death of a 69-year-old woman in Whitehaven.

Terrance Brown was arrested for burglary in June for a separate incident. After his arrest, Brown was questioned about a homicide on April 19.

Brown admitted to being inside the woman's home and pushing her down.

Brown told police that Sherlain Rowe, 69, fell and hit her head. However, an autopsy said she died from blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation.

Rowe's home was in the same block of Millbranch Road as the burglary victim--that incident happened May 26.

Brown was indicted for first-degree murder in the commission of an attempted rape. He was also indicted for aggravated burglary.

Brown is being held without bond.

