MPD hands out Thanksgiving baskets to families in need

Memphis police officers with the Old Allen precinct gave out Thanksgiving baskets for families in the Raleigh-Frayser area, in memory of fallen officer Verdell Smith on Friday morning.

Officers said they hosted the Turkey 5K run/walk to pay for 60 thanksgiving basket to give away to families in need from the community. They went to local schools to talk to guidance counselors to find out which families needed the help the most.

Officer Verdell Smith was killed last year while patrolling Beale street. Officers said Smith was deeply driven to protect and serve, which included working towards a better future together.

"This is our uniform," Officer Gewel Hamer said. "This is our job, our career. But we love our people in our Frayser-Raleigh area, all over the city of Memphis, and we just want to help them."

Harry Holloway said it's help that his family is thankful for this holiday season.

"Thank God I'm living to see another holiday," said Holloway.

Now he has the ingredients, and there's just one worry left.

"Thank God. Although I'm not a cook, I'll get someone to cook it for me," said Holloway.

Officers delivered the baskets to families that weren't able to pick them up themselves Friday morning. Officers said they hope to continue the tradition every year.

