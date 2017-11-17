Mike Conley out indefinitely with sore left heel

Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley is out indefinitely with a sore left heel.

The star guard will undergo therapy and treatment on his left heel to alleviate soreness in his Achilles tendon, according to the Grizzlies medical staff.

There is no timetable for his return to the court. However, the organization said it will provide further updates on his condition in about two weeks.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.