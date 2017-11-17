Rallings: Lock your car, stop leaving valuables inside

Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings issued a stern warning to Memphians to keep their belongings safe when putting them in their cars.

This week, MPD arrested four people who they said were responsible for a string of car burglaries.

Officers recovered a "massive" amount of tools, vehicle stereos, electronics, and $14,000 in cash. They also recovered more than a dozen guns and other weapons.

Rallings said guns should never be left in someone's car. He said incidents of people leaving guns in cars have increased in the past few years.

Rallings said you should also make sure you always leave your car locked and in a well-lit area.

He also pointed out that children should never be left in cars either.

"I'm still shocked that Memphians are still leaving vehicles running with kids inside. That is unacceptable. That is crazy. Quit doing it," Rallings said.

